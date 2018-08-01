Chris Allen and the Lonesome Stars @ Cuyahoga Valley National Park Concert Series

The Lonesome Stars are an all-star cast of musicians who have affectionately “gone cowboy.” In backwoods ballads and bluegrass jams, the group pays homage to Billie Holiday, John Hardy, and the ghosts of lovers past. The alt-country group is a side project for three of the area’s top musicians: singer-songwriter Chris Allen, bassist Tom Prebish and pedal steel guitarist Al Moss. Allen and Prebish have known each other since attending first grade at St. Christopher’s in Cleveland.

FAQs

Are there ID or minimum age requirements to enter the event?

All ages are welcome! This is a family-friendly program. Outdoor toys and sports items are provided for kids of all ages.

What can I bring into the event?

Patrons may bring their own food or beverages. However, you cannot consume alcohol at Howe Meadow, as this is prohibiited by National Park Service policies. Patrons who bring their own drinks and food are expected to clean up all trash before leaving Howe Meadow.

What’s the refund policy?

No refunds on ticket sales are necessary, as this is a free concert. Patrons do not need to bring printed tickets to this event.

Do I have to bring my printed ticket to the event?

