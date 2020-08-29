During his musical career, Christian began singing professionally in 1998, as bass vocalist with The Sounds of Liberty, while attending Liberty University, traveling to many churches and venues around the country. He has since sung with other quartets such as the Old Friends Quartet Christian Brothers Quartet, and Mercy’s Mark. Christian has been traveling with the Award Winning Bluegrass Group Dailey and Vincent since December 2009 and after much prayer and direction from the Lord, Christian has now begun a new chapter in his life ~ His solo ministry.
Christian Davis in Concert at Ohio Star Theater
Ohio Star Theater 1387 Old Route 39 , Sugarcreek, Ohio 44681
