Christian Davis in Concert at Ohio Star Theater

to Google Calendar - Christian Davis in Concert at Ohio Star Theater - 2020-08-29 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Christian Davis in Concert at Ohio Star Theater - 2020-08-29 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Christian Davis in Concert at Ohio Star Theater - 2020-08-29 19:00:00 iCalendar - Christian Davis in Concert at Ohio Star Theater - 2020-08-29 19:00:00

Ohio Star Theater 1387 Old Route 39 , Sugarcreek, Ohio 44681

During his musical career, Christian began singing professionally in 1998, as bass vocalist with The Sounds of Liberty, while attending Liberty University, traveling to many churches and venues around the country. He has since sung with other quartets such as the Old Friends Quartet Christian Brothers Quartet, and Mercy’s Mark. Christian has been traveling with the Award Winning Bluegrass Group Dailey and Vincent since December 2009 and after much prayer and direction from the Lord, Christian has now begun a new chapter in his life ~ His solo ministry.

Info

Ohio Star Theater 1387 Old Route 39 , Sugarcreek, Ohio 44681 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
855-344-7547
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Christian Davis in Concert at Ohio Star Theater - 2020-08-29 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Christian Davis in Concert at Ohio Star Theater - 2020-08-29 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Christian Davis in Concert at Ohio Star Theater - 2020-08-29 19:00:00 iCalendar - Christian Davis in Concert at Ohio Star Theater - 2020-08-29 19:00:00
Subscribe right rail

330 Homes Teaser

Akron Life Calendar

Tuesday

March 3, 2020

Wednesday

March 4, 2020

Thursday

March 5, 2020

Friday

March 6, 2020

Saturday

March 7, 2020

Sunday

March 8, 2020

Monday

March 9, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button