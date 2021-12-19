Christmas Candlelight Concert

to

St. Bernard Church 44 University Ave, Akron, Ohio 44308

The tradition of the Christmas Candlelight Concerts will continue at the historic St. Bernard Catholic Church with the Metropolitan Chorus, under the direction of Dr. Britt Cooper as well as the SCS Children's Choir Program. The Metropolitan Chorus will enhance your holiday season with a variety of traditional holiday classics as well as a featured performance of Vivaldi's, Gloria!!

Join Summit Choral Society for an evening of gorgeous pieces sung by candlelight, traditional Christmas songs, as well as featured works!

​Featured Choirs:

December 17 & 18: Metropolitan Chorus, Performance Choir, Advanced Choir

December 19: Metropolitan Chorus, Performance Choir, Bel Canto Choir

Tickets on sale now: https://www.summitchoralsociety.org/christmas-candlelights.html

St. Bernard Church 44 University Ave, Akron, Ohio 44308
