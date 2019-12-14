Christmas Open House

Rittman Orchards 13548 Mount Eaton Rd, Doylestown, Ohio 44230

Join us on Saturday the 14th for our annual Christmas Open House! We’ll have lots of sampling and great gift ideas for everyone on your list. Not to mention live Christmas music performed by Jon Mosey. And Santa is making a special visit down from the North Pole…he should be here by 11!

Rittman Orchards 13548 Mount Eaton Rd, Doylestown, Ohio 44230 View Map
330-925-4152
