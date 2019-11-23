Christmas Traditions at Heritage Farms opens Nov 23, 2019!

Our fields will be open to cut your own tree Nov 23 thru 27, 2019 from 9-5 (pre cut trees available tba). Closed for Thanksgiving. After, we are open 7 days a week until sold out! Our open hours are: Fri, Sat and Sun 9am to 7pm and Mon thru Thur from Noon to 7pm.

Cut your own fields close at 5pm. Call for pricing 330-657-2330.

Ask us about our teddy bear trees!

Our #teddybeartrees are a fundraiser that started out as a green effort, to sell a few trees that were damaged by a storm and to raise funds for our non-profits, National Great Pyrenees Rescue New Beginnings Animal Rescue Kennel in Springfield, OH, and for RubberCity Rescue in Akron, OH. National Great Pyrenees Rescue will have a booth and a dog here Thanksgiving weekend, with Zita Duffy, our Ohio Coordinator. Date/time tba!! #nationalgreatpyrenees #dogrescue #christmastreefarm

https://www.nationalpyr.org/

Cut your own Scotch Pine, White Pine and Blue Spruce from our fields, where all available trees are tagged and priced. We offer freshly cut Fraser Fir, Concolor Fir, Black Hills Spruce, White Pine, Scotch Pine and Blue Spruce.

Our friendly staff is happy to shake, bale and tie your tree to your car.

We love animals here at Heritage Farms but for the safety of our customers and staff - please do not bring your pets.

Shop for all of your wreaths, roping and swag! Complete your holiday decorating with a wall basket or a Christmas centerpiece inside the barn, next to the sandstone fireplace, where you can warm up by the fire with a cup of hot chocolate and some freshly baked cookies from our Coffee Corner.