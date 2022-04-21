Cuyahoga Falls City Schools, in partnership with Cuyahoga Falls city leaders and local businesses, proudly announce the eighth annual All City Art Walk on Thursday, April 21, from 5-8 p.m. Presented by the Cuyahoga Valley Art Center, this year’s theme is “Let the Art Flow.”

Join us for this inspiring, free and family-friendly event celebrating youth art and capturing what downtown Cuyahoga Falls has to offer. Along your walk, you will find artworks on display by Cuyahoga Falls artists in kindergarten through 12th grade, along with make-and-take art activities, incredible student music performances, professional artist demonstrations, fun photo opportunities, interactive art, a digital scavenger hunt with prizes, and more.

For more information, a schedule of events and the latest updates, follow our website at cfallsartwalk.weebly.com, Twitter and Instagram pages @cfalls_artwalk, and our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/cfallsartwalk/.