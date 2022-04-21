All City Art Walk

to

Downtown Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44221

Cuyahoga Falls City Schools, in partnership with Cuyahoga Falls city leaders and local businesses, proudly announce the eighth annual All City Art Walk on Thursday, April 21, from 5-8 p.m. Presented by the Cuyahoga Valley Art Center, this year’s theme is “Let the Art Flow.”

Join us for this inspiring, free and family-friendly event celebrating youth art and capturing what downtown Cuyahoga Falls has to offer. Along your walk, you will find artworks on display by Cuyahoga Falls artists in kindergarten through 12th grade, along with make-and-take art activities, incredible student music performances, professional artist demonstrations, fun photo opportunities, interactive art, a digital scavenger hunt with prizes, and more.

For more information, a schedule of events and the latest updates, follow our website at cfallsartwalk.weebly.com, Twitter and Instagram pages @cfalls_artwalk, and our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/cfallsartwalk/.

Info

Downtown Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44221
Art & Exhibitions, Events in The 330, Kids & Family
to
Google Calendar - All City Art Walk - 2022-04-21 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - All City Art Walk - 2022-04-21 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - All City Art Walk - 2022-04-21 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - All City Art Walk - 2022-04-21 17:00:00 ical
tix

restaurant guide right rail

Homes Summer 21

Calendar of events

Wednesday

April 6, 2022

Thursday

April 7, 2022

Friday

April 8, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required