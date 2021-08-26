Author and professor Wilma King presents at this virtual lecture hosted by the Peninsula Foundation. 7 p.m. Free. peninsulahistory.org
Civil War Lecture Series: African American Children and the Civil War
to
Peninsula Foundation 6138 Riverview Road, Peninsula, Ohio 44264
Friday
-
