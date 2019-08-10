Civil War Reenactment 2019

Hale Farm & Village 2686 Oak Hill Road, Peninsula, Ohio 44264

Hale Farm & Village's annual Civil War Weekend is August 10 & 11, 2019, 10am-5pm daily. Thousands of visitors and reenactors flock to Hale Farm & Village for this popular summertime event—the largest annual Civil War reenactment in Ohio. Meet soldiers, cavalry, and civilians of the 1800s. Hear the sounds of battle and smell the gunpowder. Shake hands with President Lincoln or shop for a hoopskirt. Don’t miss the excitement!

On Saturday, August 10 at 2:30pm and Sunday August 11 at 2:00pm, visitors can experience the recreation of a historic Civil War battle.

Public Event Tickets: Adults (ages 13+) $10; Youth (ages 3-12) $5; WRHS Members, Youth (2yrs & under), and Active Military are Free. Two-Day Passes – Adults $15, Youth $7.50.

