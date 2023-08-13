Civil War Weekend
Hale Farm & Village 2686 Oak Hill Road, Peninsula, Ohio 44264
Step back into the 1860’s Civil War era to explore reenactor camps and our historic sites as we bring to life the diverse experiences and stories of people from Northeast Ohio and across the country. A living history program series, Voices From the Past, will present the lives of both free and enslaved peoples through first-person interpretations. In addition, join us for a robust schedule of timed and ongoing presentations from partners exploring the historic and cultural importance of the time period.
