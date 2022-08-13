Civil War Weekend will return to Hale Farm & Village, August 13th & 14th, 2022! Travel back in time and interact with the soldiers, cavalry and civilians of the 1860’s throughout our reenactor camps. Hear the stories of both free and enslaved peoples through first-person interpretations, and tour our historic sites for immersive experiences of the daily lives and concerns of Northeast Ohioans during the Civil War era. In addition, Hale Farm’s artisans and tradesmen will be onsite to demonstrate historic glassblowing, blacksmithing, and pottery throwing throughout the weekend!
Civil War Weekend
to
Hale Farm & Village 2686 Oak Hill Road, Peninsula, Ohio 44264
Hale Farm & Village 2686 Oak Hill Road, Peninsula, Ohio 44264
Events in The 330, Festivals & Fairs, Outdoor Activities
Wednesday
-
Art & Exhibitions“Steven Mastroianni: Scurograph”
-
Thursday
Friday
-
Festivals & Fairs Kids & FamilyWizardly Weekend
-
Don't miss out on the next great events.
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: