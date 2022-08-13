Civil War Weekend

Hale Farm & Village 2686 Oak Hill Road, Peninsula, Ohio 44264

Civil War Weekend will return to Hale Farm & Village, August 13th & 14th, 2022! Travel back in time and interact with the soldiers, cavalry and civilians of the 1860’s throughout our reenactor camps. Hear the stories of both free and enslaved peoples through first-person interpretations, and tour our historic sites for immersive experiences of the daily lives and concerns of Northeast Ohioans during the Civil War era. In addition, Hale Farm’s artisans and tradesmen will be onsite to demonstrate historic glassblowing, blacksmithing, and pottery throwing throughout the weekend!

Events in The 330, Festivals & Fairs, Outdoor Activities
3306663711
