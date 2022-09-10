The Classic Bike Show & Swap Meet showcases antique and classic bicycles, motorbikes and motor scooters. This event will be held outside in a designated area at the Hartville MarketPlace & Flea Market starting Thursday, September 8th through Saturday, September 10th. All out of production motorbikes, motor scooters and classic bicycles are welcome to this non-judging event. Interested in setting up a booth or showing your bike?

Vendor Spaces: 12’x30′ (no hookups)

Price: $10 for duration of show – Spaces available on a first come, first serve basis.