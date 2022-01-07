Take a trip back to the late ‘60s and early ‘70s as Cleveland’s Clearwater Revival immerses its audience in the complete experience of swamp rock. The Americana-roots music of Creedence Clearwater Revival and John Fogerty’s solo career spans five decades. Akron Civic Theatre, The Knight Stage, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m. $20. akroncivic.com
Cleveland’s Clearwater Revival: The Sights and Sounds of Creedence Clearwater Revival and John Fogerty
to
Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
Thursday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatArt Camp: Ornaments and Santa Cookie Plate
-
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & ThatHoliday Lantern Tours
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Food & Drink This & ThatLive Music at The Still House
-
Friday
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Food & Drink This & ThatLive Music at The Still House
-
Saturday
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Food & Drink This & ThatLive Music at The Still House
-
Don't miss out on the next great events.
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: