Cleveland’s Clearwater Revival: The Sights and Sounds of Creedence Clearwater Revival and John Fogerty

to

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Take a trip back to the late ‘60s and early ‘70s as Cleveland’s Clearwater Revival immerses its audience in the complete experience of swamp rock. The Americana-roots music of Creedence Clearwater Revival and John Fogerty’s solo career spans five decades. Akron Civic Theatre, The Knight Stage, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m. $20. akroncivic.com

Info

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, This & That
to
Google Calendar - Cleveland’s Clearwater Revival: The Sights and Sounds of Creedence Clearwater Revival and John Fogerty - 2022-01-07 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Cleveland’s Clearwater Revival: The Sights and Sounds of Creedence Clearwater Revival and John Fogerty - 2022-01-07 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Cleveland’s Clearwater Revival: The Sights and Sounds of Creedence Clearwater Revival and John Fogerty - 2022-01-07 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Cleveland’s Clearwater Revival: The Sights and Sounds of Creedence Clearwater Revival and John Fogerty - 2022-01-07 20:00:00 ical

Tags

tix

restaurant guide right rail

Homes Summer 21

Calendar of events

Thursday

December 23, 2021

Friday

December 24, 2021

Saturday

December 25, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required