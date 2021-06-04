Cleveland Ballet at Stan Hywet: "Alice"

Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens 714 North Portage Path, Akron, Ohio

Enjoy this classic story adapted to a whimsical ballet, choreographed by Margo Sappington. Watch it on the Great Meadow. Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, 714 N. Portage Path, Akron. 7-8 p.m. $25 lawn seats, $50 preferred seats. stanhywet.org

