Cleveland Ballet - Excerpts from Don Quixote

Cleveland Ballet is coming back to Gervasi Vineyard for a fall performance in the beautiful covered Pavilion, nestled between a sparkling lake and lush vineyard. There will be two shows starting at 2pm and 7pm. Each performance will be approximately one hour and 15 minutes.

SHOW DETAILS

Cleveland Ballet will be performing Excerpts from Don Quixote. At its core, ‘Don Quixote’ is a love story. It is a quest for one's perfect match – the one who is viewed as idyllic in every way. However, in its previous dance interpretations, the work has traditionally been presented in a way that depicts the primary character, Don Quixote, as being in a hallucinogenic state, and his adventures as being nothing more than the product of his dreams. In Don Quixote’s search for his muse, he is faced with obstacles and hurdles that have been presented to the audience as outlandish and eccentric. His character is mocked and the audience jeers at his impractical expectations and challenges, attributing them to his wild imagination. It is Guadalupe’s interpretation that Don Quixote’s story is not nearly as unrealistic as it has been presented in the past. Rather, it is her view that we all have a little Don Quixote in us – dreams that once seemed wild and unattainable, challenges that once seemed daunting or insurmountable. Ultimately, it is how we overcome these obstacles and work to attain our dreams that define the person we become.

TICKETS & SEATING

Seating is on a first-come-first basis within each seating section. Large parties (4 or more guests) should arrive early to ensure that we will seat your entire party together. Premium tickets are $70 per person and located in the front half of the Pavilion. General tickets are $60 per person and located in the back half of the Pavilion.

Enjoy dinner at any of Gervasi’s restaurants before or after the show. A cash bar will available.