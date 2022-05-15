Enjoy the Cleveland Ballet’s performance based on William Shakespeare’s comedy from under Gervasi Vineyard’s covered pavilion. Gervasi Vineyard, 1700 55th St. NE, Canton. 2-3 p.m. or 7-8 p.m. $60-$70. gervasivineyard.com
Cleveland Ballet: Excerpts from “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”
to
Gervasi Vineyard 1700 55th Street NE, Canton, Ohio 44721
