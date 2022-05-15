Cleveland Ballet: Excerpts from “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”

to

Gervasi Vineyard 1700 55th Street NE, Canton, Ohio 44721

Enjoy the Cleveland Ballet’s performance based on William Shakespeare’s comedy from under Gervasi Vineyard’s covered pavilion. Gervasi Vineyard, 1700 55th St. NE, Canton. 2-3 p.m. or 7-8 p.m. $60-$70. gervasivineyard.com

Info

Gervasi Vineyard 1700 55th Street NE, Canton, Ohio 44721
Events in The 330, Theater & Dance
to
Google Calendar - Cleveland Ballet: Excerpts from “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” - 2022-05-15 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Cleveland Ballet: Excerpts from “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” - 2022-05-15 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Cleveland Ballet: Excerpts from “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” - 2022-05-15 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Cleveland Ballet: Excerpts from “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” - 2022-05-15 14:00:00 ical

Tags

330Homes spring22 right rail

Calendar of events

Thursday

May 12, 2022

Friday

May 13, 2022

Saturday

May 14, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

tix