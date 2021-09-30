Cleveland Ballet: Excerpts from “Don Quixote”

to

Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens 714 North Portage Path, Akron, Ohio

Enjoy the live performance of classical and neoclassical works on the Great Meadow area of the estate Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, 714 N. Portage Path, Akron. 7 p.m. $25 lawn seating, $50 preferred seating. stanhywet.org

Info

Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens 714 North Portage Path, Akron, Ohio
Theater & Dance
to
Google Calendar - Cleveland Ballet: Excerpts from “Don Quixote” - 2021-09-30 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Cleveland Ballet: Excerpts from “Don Quixote” - 2021-09-30 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Cleveland Ballet: Excerpts from “Don Quixote” - 2021-09-30 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Cleveland Ballet: Excerpts from “Don Quixote” - 2021-09-30 19:00:00 ical

Tags

tix

restaurant guide right rail

Homes Summer 21

Calendar of events

Thursday

September 16, 2021

Friday

September 17, 2021

Saturday

September 18, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required