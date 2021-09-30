Enjoy the live performance of classical and neoclassical works on the Great Meadow area of the estate Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, 714 N. Portage Path, Akron. 7 p.m. $25 lawn seating, $50 preferred seating. stanhywet.org
Cleveland Ballet: Excerpts from “Don Quixote”
to
Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens 714 North Portage Path, Akron, Ohio
Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens 714 North Portage Path, Akron, Ohio
Theater & Dance
Thursday
-
Concerts & Live MusicSweet Treats & Tunes (Take 2) with The Rat Pack
-
Friday
-
Art & ExhibitionsClosing Celebration: "Mouse House Party"
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicThe Theron Brown Trio
-
Saturday
-
Film Kids & Family“Soul”
-
-
Theater & Dance"Small Engine Repair"
-
Don't miss out on the next great events.
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: