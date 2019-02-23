Cleveland Polar Plunge

Edgewater Park Beach Akron, Ohio

The Cleveland Polar Plunge will be held on February 23, 2019 at Edgewater Park! Participants can join/create a team or register solo! Prizes will be awarded for the top team and individual for fundraising total and the craziest costume! We have a lot of fun and it’s a super unique way to share the mission of Special Olympics Ohio!

he Cleveland Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Ohio is (also!) another unique way to raise awareness and funds for more than 21,000 athletes in the state of Ohio! The Polar Plunge challenges thousands of jumpers throughout the state to take a dip in the wintry waters of Ohio in support of Special Olympics athletes!

For more information or to register visit ClevelandPolarPlunge.org

Edgewater Park Beach Akron, Ohio
