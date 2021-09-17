Closing Celebration: "Mouse House Party"

This exhibit, commissioned by the Akron Art Museum, “Mouse House Party,” is at Current Cleveland gallery in the 78th Street Studios. Over 150 Northeast Ohio artists, including artists from The 330, emerged from their solitary spaces and created artwork to fill mousehole templates and emotionally fill holes caused by the pandemic. A closing celebration takes place Sept. 17. Current Cleveland, 1300 W. 78th St., Suite 101, Cleveland. 5-9 p.m. currentcleveland.org
to
