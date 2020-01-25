Clue

Cleveland Play House at Playhouse Square, Allen Theatre 1407 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115

Bring your Game Night to CPH! It’s a dark and stormy night, and you’ve been invited to a very unusual dinner party. Murder and blackmail are on the menu when six mysterious guests assemble at Boddy Manor for a night they’ll never forget! Was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with the knife? Or was it Colonel Mustard in the library with the wrench? Based on the cult 1985 Paramount movie and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, Clue is the ultimate whodunit that will leave you dying of laughter and keep you guessing until the final twist.

Shows run Tuesday through Sunday with 2:30 matinee performances on Saturdays and Sundays. All Tuesday performances are at 7 PM and all other evening performances are at 7:30. For more information on show times and tickets, go to https://www.clevelandplayhouse.com/shows/2019/clue.

Cleveland Play House at Playhouse Square, Allen Theatre 1407 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115 View Map
Comedy, Theater & Dance
