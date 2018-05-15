A Canton Museum of Art artist makes painting easy and fun by instructing you step-by-step through re-creating a painting inspired by the artwork of Paul Klee from 1938 that pays homage to Albert “Moe” Moeschinger, professor of music theory at the conservatory of Bern, Switzerland, from 1937 to 1943. Materials, wine and refreshments are included. Participants must be 21 or over to register. Canton Museum of Art, 1001 Market Ave. N, Canton. 6 p.m. $28. cantonart.org
CMA Uncorked: Young Moe
Canton Museum of Art 1001 Market Avenue North, Canton, Ohio 44702
