CMA Uncorked: Young Moe

Google Calendar - CMA Uncorked: Young Moe - 2018-05-15 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - CMA Uncorked: Young Moe - 2018-05-15 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - CMA Uncorked: Young Moe - 2018-05-15 18:00:00 iCalendar - CMA Uncorked: Young Moe - 2018-05-15 18:00:00

Canton Museum of Art 1001 Market Avenue North, Canton, Ohio 44702

  A Canton Museum of Art artist makes painting easy and fun by instructing you step-by-step through re-creating a painting inspired by the artwork of Paul Klee from 1938 that pays homage to Albert “Moe” Moeschinger, professor of music theory at the conservatory of Bern, Switzerland, from 1937 to 1943. Materials, wine and refreshments are included. Participants must be 21 or over to register. Canton Museum of Art, 1001 Market Ave. N, Canton. 6 p.m. $28. cantonart.org

Info
Canton Museum of Art 1001 Market Avenue North, Canton, Ohio 44702 View Map
Events in The 330
Google Calendar - CMA Uncorked: Young Moe - 2018-05-15 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - CMA Uncorked: Young Moe - 2018-05-15 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - CMA Uncorked: Young Moe - 2018-05-15 18:00:00 iCalendar - CMA Uncorked: Young Moe - 2018-05-15 18:00:00

Tags

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

May 9, 2018

Thursday

May 10, 2018

Friday

May 11, 2018

Saturday

May 12, 2018

Sunday

May 13, 2018

Monday

May 14, 2018

Tuesday

May 15, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours

restaurant guide right rail

Subscribe Right Rail

cover archive teaser