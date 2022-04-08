Cocktails with the Collection

Join us for a spin on our classic program with a tasty cocktail designed by Baxter’s Speakeasy and conversations about Responsibility to Reveal: 30 Years of The Knight Purchase Award for Photographic Media.

This one-of-a-kind experience will be led by the Museum’s Assistant Curator, Jeff Katzin, and the owner of Baxter’s Speakeasy, Baxter.

Begin the evening by mixing and mingling with the night’s exhibition-inspired cocktail designed by Baxter. A Mocktail version will also be available. A curator-led discussion about the exhibition will begin at 6:30 pm, followed by a walkthrough of the exhibition. Though the Museum closes at 8:00 pm, participants are invited to Baxter’s Speakeasy down the street to continue the conversation.

$15 members/$25 non-members. Includes voucher for one cocktail/mocktail and admission to the galleries. Other drinks and snacks are available for purchase from the Museum’s shop. No food or drink in the galleries.

A state-issued form of ID is required upon entry. This event is for ages 21 and over.

Art & Exhibitions, Food & Drink
