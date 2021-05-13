Join in to learn about Afterimages, a show that blurs the line between perception and reality with dazzling works of art. Whether you’re interested in art history or the science of vision, global trends or Ohio connections, exhibitions, or the behind-the-scenes work that makes them possible, this conversation will have something for you.
Coffee with the Collection: Afterimages
to
Online / Virtual Space Virtual event at-home, Akron, Ohio 44313
Online / Virtual Space Virtual event at-home, Akron, Ohio 44313
Art & Exhibitions, Events in The 330
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:
Friday
-
Art & ExhibitionsHope Blooms Ohio
-
-
Art & Exhibitions“Andrea Palagiano: Self-Conscious”
-
-
Charity & Fundraisers Food & DrinkSpring Pup Crawl
-
Saturday
-
Art & Exhibitions Bridal Festivals & FairsToday's Bride April Wedding Show - Cleveland
-
-
Theater & DanceThe University of Akron Dance Program Presents "Spring into Dance"
-
-
Theater & DanceThe University of Akron Dance Program Presents "Spring into Dance"
-
Sunday
-
Art & Exhibitions Bridal Festivals & FairsToday's Bride April Wedding Show - Cleveland
-
-
Art & ExhibitionsHope Blooms Ohio
-
-
Art & Exhibitions“Andrea Palagiano: Self-Conscious”
-