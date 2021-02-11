Join Curator of Education, Gina Thomas McGee, for a selection of art-focused love stories. You’ll hear sweet, scandalous, and surprising tales related to works in the museum’s collection.
Coffee with the Collection: Art Love Stories
to
Online / Virtual Space Virtual event at-home, Akron, Ohio 44313
Art & Exhibitions, Events in The 330
