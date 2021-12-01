Join Senior Curator Jared Ledesma as he shares some of his favorites from the collection plus coffee from Akron Coffee Roasters.
Coffee with the Collection: Collection Highlights
to
Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308
Friday
-
Events in The 330Gnome Sip and Paint
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Kids & Family Video Games LiveSecond Friday: GameFest Sneak Peek with 88bit
-
-
Charity & Fundraisers Events in The 330 Food & DrinkTacos & Trivia
-
Saturday
-
Theater & Dance"Brokers Without Borders"
-
-
Akron Life in Cleveland Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs2021 ROCKY RIVER FALL AVANT-GARDE ART & CRAFT SHOW
-
Sunday
-
Akron Life in Cleveland Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs2021 ROCKY RIVER FALL AVANT-GARDE ART & CRAFT SHOW
-
-
Theater & Dance"Brokers Without Borders"
-
Don't miss out on the next great events.
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: