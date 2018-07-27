Coffee & Crafts: Essential Oil Bracelet Class

Artisan Coffee 662 Canton Road , Akron, Ohio 44312

Want a way to carry the amazing scents of essential oils with you all day? Come make an essential oil diffuser bracelet! Join Young Living Independent Distributor, Danielle Lambert and a room full of other oily babes (and maybe dudes!) to create and customize your very own diffuser bracelet! You'll be able to choose your beads during class while enjoying *tasty treats from the cafe and lots of fun oily conversation.

$10 Class Fee Includes:

-Bracelet supplies for 1 diffuser bracelet (additonal bracelet supplies may be purchased during class)

-Essential oil sample

-Oil education

Class will be held at Artisan Coffee, 662 Canton Rd Akron, OH 44312 on Friday, July 27 from 6:30-8:30pm. Please arrive promptly to get your seat before grabbing a *drink and/or food from the cafe.

Spots are limited. The Conference Room holds 14 guests, meaning there are only 13 spots for this class! Claim yours and your friends' spots before they're gone!

Tickets may be purchased at https://bit.ly/2J30CQ0 up to 24 hours before the event.

Follow the event on Facebook! https://bit.ly/2znrHOm

*Food and beverage not included in the class fee. Outside food and beverage not permitted by the cafe.

**Cancellations must be within 24 hours of the class to receive full reimbursement.

3308584028
please enable javascript to view
