Coffee with a Curator: Knight Prize Winner

to

Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308

Chat with Senior Curator Jared Ledesma about the South African visual activist Zanele Muholi, the winner of the 2022 Knight Purchase Award for Photographic Media. Learn more about the award’s selection process and how this artist and their photographs greatly broaden the scope of the Museum’s collection.

Info

akron art museum
Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308
Art & Exhibitions, Events in The 330
to
Google Calendar - Coffee with a Curator: Knight Prize Winner - 2022-05-25 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Coffee with a Curator: Knight Prize Winner - 2022-05-25 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Coffee with a Curator: Knight Prize Winner - 2022-05-25 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Coffee with a Curator: Knight Prize Winner - 2022-05-25 11:00:00 ical
tix

restaurant guide right rail

Homes Summer 21

Calendar of events

Friday

April 1, 2022

Saturday

April 2, 2022

Sunday

April 3, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required