Chat with Senior Curator Jared Ledesma about the South African visual activist Zanele Muholi, the winner of the 2022 Knight Purchase Award for Photographic Media. Learn more about the award’s selection process and how this artist and their photographs greatly broaden the scope of the Museum’s collection.
Coffee with a Curator: Knight Prize Winner
to
Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308
Friday
-
Health & WellnessLunchtime Yoga
-
-
Art & ExhibitionsArtist Reception: Human Figure Exhibition
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicUn1son Music Group @ Arlington Church of God
-
Saturday
-
Bridal Fashion & Trunk Shows Festivals & FairsToday's Bride April Wedding Show - Akron
-
-
Events in The 330 Food & Drink2022 HSSC Pup Crawl
-
-
Art & ExhibitionsCVAC: Human Figure Exhibition
-
Sunday
-
Events in The 330 Food & Drink2022 HSSC Pup Crawl
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Kids & FamilyLes Délices presents: The White Cat
-
-
Charity & Fundraisers Concerts & Live Music Kids & FamilyWe Salute You - a concert performed by A Chorus for a Cause
-
Don't miss out on the next great events.
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: