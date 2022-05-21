Come join us at the Hartville Coin Show, located on the Hartville MarketPlace, on Saturday, May 21st. Enjoy a day of vintage and new coins, precious medals, and paper currency. With over 30+ coin vendors, delicious food, and indoor shops, there is something for everybody.
