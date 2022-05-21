Coin Show

to

Hartville Marketplace and Flea Market 1289 Edison St. NW, Hartville, Ohio

Come join us at the Hartville Coin Show, located on the Hartville MarketPlace, on Saturday, May 21st. Enjoy a day of vintage and new coins, precious medals, and paper currency. With over 30+ coin vendors, delicious food, and indoor shops, there is something for everybody.

Info

Hartville Marketplace and Flea Market 1289 Edison St. NW, Hartville, Ohio
Akron Life in Cleveland
3308779860
to
Google Calendar - Coin Show - 2022-05-21 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Coin Show - 2022-05-21 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Coin Show - 2022-05-21 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Coin Show - 2022-05-21 09:00:00 ical
330Homes spring22 right rail

Calendar of events

Tuesday

April 26, 2022

Wednesday

April 27, 2022

Thursday

April 28, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

tix