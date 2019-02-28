Collide: Spoken Word • Live Music • Art

Cashmere Cricket 2235 Front St. , Akron, Ohio 44221

Collide will host an event to raise funds and awareness in support of art and culture in Cuyahoga Falls. The spoken word poetry event that includes music and art will be held at the Cashmere Cricket on February 28th from 6:00 - 9:00 pm.

Emcee:

Ace Epps

Live Painting:

Amy Mothersbaugh

Poets/Readers:

Steve Brightman, James Lloyd Davis, Sophie Franchi & More!

Live Music:

Nick Paparone Trio

The proceeds of the event will go toward fulfilling part of our mission of making sure artists are compensated for their work. All profits will be reinvested in the arts. Collide is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization.

Appetizers will be served. Cash bar.

Only 70 tickets available.

Cashmere Cricket 2235 Front St. , Akron, Ohio 44221
