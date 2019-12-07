Collingsworth Family Christmas Concert

Excitement, spiritual anointing, family-emphasis, and musical excellence are what you can expect to find when you step across the threshold of the auditorium for an Evening of Family Worship and Praise with The Collingsworth Family. In their 18th year on the road as full-time musicians, The Collingsworth Family includes parents, Phil and Kim, daughters Brooklyn, Courtney and Olivia, and son Phillip.

Their two oldest daughters are proficient on the violin and play at each of their concerts.Their entire family sings together in an ensemble. Kim is well-known for her phenomenal mastery of the piano and the show includes trumpet solos from Phil.