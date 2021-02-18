"Celebration in Art"

to

Massillon Museum 121 Lincoln Way, Massillon, Ohio 44646

Massillon Museum’s annual exhibit includes 221 pieces of art made by students from 18 schools. Massillon Museum, Aultman Health Foundation Gallery, 121 Lincoln Way E, Massillon. Tuesday-Saturday 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday 2-5 p.m. Free. massillonmuseum.com

Info

Massillon Museum 121 Lincoln Way, Massillon, Ohio 44646
Art & Exhibitions
to
Google Calendar - "Celebration in Art" - 2021-02-18 09:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - "Celebration in Art" - 2021-02-18 09:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - "Celebration in Art" - 2021-02-18 09:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - "Celebration in Art" - 2021-02-18 09:30:00 ical

Tags

330Homes Fall 2020

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required

Calendar of events

Thursday

February 18, 2021

Friday

February 19, 2021

Saturday

February 20, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours

330Tix Button

restaurant guide right rail