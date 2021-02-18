Massillon Museum’s annual exhibit includes 221 pieces of art made by students from 18 schools. Massillon Museum, Aultman Health Foundation Gallery, 121 Lincoln Way E, Massillon. Tuesday-Saturday 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday 2-5 p.m. Free. massillonmuseum.com
"Celebration in Art"
to
Massillon Museum 121 Lincoln Way, Massillon, Ohio 44646
Massillon Museum 121 Lincoln Way, Massillon, Ohio 44646
Art & Exhibitions
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:
Thursday
-
Art & Exhibitions"Celebration in Art"
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330Elegance: The Harper’s Voice
-
Friday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Kids & FamilyMedina Ice Festival
-
-
Art & Exhibitions"Celebration in Art"
-
Saturday
-
Comedy Theater & Dance“Fragments of Farce: A Night of Comedic Sketches by Anton Chekhov”
-
-
Kids & FamilySuper Science Saturday- Baffling Blood
-