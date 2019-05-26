The Commission Cigar Collective proudly presents our 3rd annual "Cigars Under the Stars" extravaganza! This years entertainment will feature Cleveland's own Unit Band, along with DJ Chill spinning for the after party. Tickets are $20 in advance and $30 at the door. Semi-formal dress code strictly enforced. Tickets can be purchased at Cousins Cigars in the Akron valley, or contact a Commission Cigar Collective member on Facebook. Renwood Luxury Cigars will be onsite as a vendor. A portion of the proceeds will go towards the Harmony House charity.
The Commission Cigar Collective presents "Cigars Under the Stars!"
Edgar’s 530 Nome Ave., Akron, Ohio 44320
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:
Thursday
-
Events in The 330 Food & Drink Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & ThatAkron RubberDucks vs. Altoona Curve
-
-
Events in The 330 Food & DrinkSip and Play: Game Night!
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in Peninsula Events in The 330 Food & Drink Kids & Family This & ThatVoices in the Valley presents Trout Steak Revival
-
Friday
-
Art & ExhibitionsHudson Society of Artists Spring Art Show Reception
-
-
Art & ExhibitionsHudson Society of Artists Spring Art Show Reception
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Hudson EventsHudson Society of Artists Art Show & Sale
-
-
Events in Peninsula Health & WellnessLyceum Lecture: James Mills, The Adventure Gap
-
Saturday
-
Charity & Fundraisers Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink Kids & Family This & ThatNo Muffin Left Behind Sale
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Food & Drink Kids & Family This & ThatCountryside Old Trail School Winter Farmers' Market
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink Outdoor Activities This & That3rd annual Easter Keg Hunt
-
Sunday
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatWoof Walks
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatOpen Studio: Klimt & Kandinsky Trees
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatSongs & Stories with Sam Sapp
-
Monday
-
Events in The 330 Food & Drink Kids & Family This & ThatAkron RubberDucks vs. Trenton Thunder
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Theater & DanceT.ES.U. Open Walkthrough
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 This & ThatNick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets presented by WONE
-
Tuesday
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & ThatCeltic Woman Ancient Land
-
-
Events in The 330 Food & Drink Kids & Family This & ThatAkron RubberDucks vs. Trenton Thunder
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Food & Drink Kids & Family This & ThatHower House’s Unspoken: Objects of Communication in the Victorian Age
-
Wednesday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 FilmOpen Projector Night
-
-
Akron Life in Cleveland Concerts & Live Music Festivals & Fairs2019 AFRO-FUSION DANCE FESTIVAL
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Food & Drink Kids & Family This & ThatHower House’s Unspoken: Objects of Communication in the Victorian Age
-