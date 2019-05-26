The Commission Cigar Collective presents "Cigars Under the Stars!"

Edgar’s 530 Nome Ave., Akron, Ohio 44320

The Commission Cigar Collective proudly presents our 3rd annual "Cigars Under the Stars" extravaganza! This years entertainment will feature Cleveland's own Unit Band, along with DJ Chill spinning for the after party. Tickets are $20 in advance and $30 at the door. Semi-formal dress code strictly enforced. Tickets can be purchased at Cousins Cigars in the Akron valley, or contact a Commission Cigar Collective member on Facebook. Renwood Luxury Cigars will be onsite as a vendor. A portion of the proceeds will go towards the Harmony House charity.

Edgar’s 530 Nome Ave., Akron, Ohio 44320 View Map
