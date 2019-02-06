Community Art Showcase - Ballet in the City

Visit our newest art exhibition on display in Western Reserve Hospital located at 1900 23rd Street in Cuyahoga Falls.

Ballet in the City

Jessica Wallis, Founder & Executive Director

Ballet in the City is a 501c3 nonprofit organization that was founded by Cuyahoga Falls native Jessica Wallis. The mission of Ballet in the City is to present professional ballet performances, educational opportunities and events in cities around the nation, promoting and enhancing the culture of ballet, unique to each location. While Ms. Wallis is passionate about enriching the ballet community in other locations, it is a privilege for her to do so in her home city of Cuyahoga Falls. Jessica is a 2018 recipient of the Distinguished Alumni Award from the Cuyahoga Falls Alumni Association and received a proclamation from the City of Cleveland for her work with renowned ballerina, Misty Copeland, in 2015. Her artwork in this showcase was created during her time at Cuyahoga Falls High School. Follow Ballet in the City’s work on Instagram at @balletincity.

Alexis Ziemski, Photographer & Artist

Alexis Ziemski is a fine art photographer and multi-media artist based in Cleveland, Ohio. She has worked as a photographer and artist for Ballet in the City since 2014. She has photographed world-famous ballerinas such as Ashley Bouder, Misty Copeland and Sonia Rodriguez. She is the photographer and artist behind the iconic Ballet in the City logo, and her photograph for the World Premiere of The Ashley Bouder Project was featured in The New York Times in 2015. Ms. Ziemski has photographed hundreds of dancers around the country. Her relaxed attitude sets both young novice dancers and seasoned professionals at ease. Her ballet photographs in this exhibit span over years of work with dancers of all ages and experience. Follow her work on Instagram at @lenscapkid.

Proceeds from the sale of the artwork in this showcase will directly benefit educational dance opportunities for young dancers with Ballet in the City in Cuyahoga Falls and beyond.