In partnership with The University of Akron's Rethinking Race program, the Summit County Historical Society's John Brown Institute Task Force hosts this live virtual panel discussion on past and present issues within the African American community and resources that are currently available. 1-2 p.m. Free. uakron.edu/race/calendar
Community Talk Back: African American Health
to
The Summit County Historical Society 550 Copley Rd., Akron, Ohio 44320
