Community Talk Back: African American Health

to

The Summit County Historical Society 550 Copley Rd., Akron, Ohio 44320

In partnership with The University of Akron's Rethinking Race program, the Summit County Historical Society's John Brown Institute Task Force hosts this live virtual panel discussion on past and present issues within the African American community and resources that are currently available. 1-2 p.m. Free. uakron.edu/race/calendar

Info

The Summit County Historical Society 550 Copley Rd., Akron, Ohio 44320
to
Google Calendar - Community Talk Back: African American Health - 2021-02-27 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Community Talk Back: African American Health - 2021-02-27 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Community Talk Back: African American Health - 2021-02-27 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Community Talk Back: African American Health - 2021-02-27 13:00:00 ical

Tags

330Homes Fall 2020

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required

Calendar of events

Thursday

February 25, 2021

Friday

February 26, 2021

Saturday

February 27, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours

330Tix Button

restaurant guide right rail