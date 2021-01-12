Concert for Peace and Justice

Akron Summit County Public Library 60 S. High St., Akron. , Akron, Ohio

Listen to Akron artist Zach Freidhof, the "Troubadour of Peace," during this virtual concert hosted by the Kenmore Branch Library. Songs will commemorate MLK Jr., Gandhi and other social justice icons. 6-7 p.m. Free. https://www.facebook.com/events/187333206411282

