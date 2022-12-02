Concert for the Holidays

to

Goodyear Theater 1200 E. Market St., Akron, Ohio

Children's Choir Concert | Tickets Available at the Door

Info

Goodyear Theater 1200 E. Market St., Akron, Ohio
Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330
3304347464
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Concert for the Holidays - 2022-12-02 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Concert for the Holidays - 2022-12-02 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Concert for the Holidays - 2022-12-02 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Concert for the Holidays - 2022-12-02 19:00:00 ical
restaurant guide right rail

Homes Summer22

Calendar of events

Wednesday

September 28, 2022

Thursday

September 29, 2022

Friday

September 30, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours

tix

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required