Conversation Series with Stacy Levy: How art translates ecology

Sculptor Stacy Levy collaborates with nature within the built environment to tell its ecological story and make it visible to all.

Join ArtsNow and co-hosts the Akron Zoo, City of Akron, City of Cuyahoga Falls, Conservancy for the Cuyahoga Valley National Park, Great Lakes Biomimicry, Summit MetroParks, and University of Akron Biomimicry and Innovation Center for a two-part conversation series and workshop with renowned Sculptor and Environmental Artist Stacy Levy. We are thrilled to welcome Stacy to Summit County as part of ArtsNow Presents, our year-long calendar of events and conversations on the intersection of art, history, science, and public space.

ArtsNow Presents is intended for artists and our creative community as well as historians, scientists, environmentalists and conservationists, public art enthusiasts, and anyone interested in learning more about the role art and environment play in our communities.

In the first session, "Revealing Nature: Art Translates Ecology", Stacy will look at how art can create ecological legibility and help us all understand the natural world in our backyards, parks, and urban spaces.

In the second session, “When Art Works: Collaborating with nature + humans”, Stacy will explore how through embracing change and observing and mimicking the action of natural processes, art can begin to make real changes to the environment. She will also discuss how artists can work across disciplines to capture the power of nature; and harness these natural processes in ways that can solve site issues like stormwater runoff and water pollution.

Stacy's robust portfolio includes large-scale public installations that are designed to seamlessly highlight and work with the environment that they exist in. Her work with rain, urban tides, and watersheds give water a home on sites ranging from nature centers to parking lots, bringing beauty and environmental functionality to space and to those who encounter it. Stacy's work builds the bridge between art and science, as she utilizes the expertise of field experts in everything from engineering to zoology.

A graduate of Yale University, Stacy also received her MFA from Tyler School of Art at Temple University and attended a year at the Architectural Association in London. She began her work as an urban forester in the Mid Atlantic region and has been working as an eco-revelatory artist in the public realm for 29 years. Stacy has been awarded the Henry Meigs Environmental Leadership Award and the Penn Future Award for Women in Conservation.

