Cooking at Cabinet-S-Top: Pasta Making Class

Have you always wanted to learn how to make your own pasta? Join us to learn how to make traditional homemade fresh pasta 100% from scratch. Chef Chris, owner of Pastissima! leads this hands-on cooking class where you’ll learn to make Spaghetti with Clam Sauce, Fettuccini Alfredo and Caramelle (Stuffed Pasta with Homemade Ricotta Cheese).

Have a relaxed, fun evening in our small-interactive class. $35 per person. Class includes recipes, light samples and take home the pasta you make. Held at Cabinet-S-Top, 1977 Medina Road, Medina, OH 44256