Cooking at Cabinet-S-Top: Petit Fours

Petit Fours Cooking Class, $25 per person, Monday, June 15th from 6-8pm at Cabinet-S-Top, 1977 Medina Road, Medina, OH.

Join us in our kitchen as Executive Chef Christine Yoke owner of Pastissma! Shares her expertise and skills to make delicious dishes to share with loved ones. Feeling fancy? Then, this is the class for you! In this class, we will learn how to make savory biscuit petit fours, cake petit fours, and cookie petit fours. We will also learn about attractive presentation for serving platter and individual services. And of course, taste testing of these beautiful and tasty creations is a must!

Ticket includes small samplings and soft drinks/or BYOB. Questions call 330.239.3630. To order tickets go to: https://cabinet-s-top.com/events

Cabinet-S-Top 1977 Medina Road, Akron, Ohio 44256 View Map
