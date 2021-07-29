Cooking at Cabinet-S-Top: Pierogi Making Demonstration

Cabinet-S-Top 1977 Medina Road, Akron, Ohio 44256

If you want to learn to make Pierogis, this is the class.

Join us Thursday, July 29th @ 6-8pm at Cabinet-S-Top (1977 Medina Road, Medina, OH 44256). Chef Chris Yoke from Pastissima! shares her expertise to teach us how to prepare the ideal dough and homemade fillings. You will also get to practice the art of forming the crescent shaped dumpling. Learn to make Sauerkraut, Potato & Cheese and Apple Pierogis.

Cost is $35 per person, includes hand-on experience, samples, and soft drinks. You are welcome to BYOB. Limited seating. Questions call Sherry at 330.239.3630.

Info

330-239-3630
