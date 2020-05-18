Cooking at Cabinet-S-Top: Prepare Ahead Breakfast

Prepare Ahead Breakfast Cooking Class, $25 per person, Monday, May 18th from 6-8pm at Cabinet-S-Top, 1977 Medina Road, Medina, OH.

Join us in our kitchen as Executive Chef Christine Yoke owner of Pastissma! Shares her expertise and skills to make delicious dishes to share with loved ones. What’s the most important meal of the day? Breakfast of course! In this class, we will learn techniques for breakfast dishes you can prepare ahead of time. Dishes include egg strata, yeast-raised cinnamon rolls, crepes with sweet and savory fillings. And of course, we’ll be sampling these delectable breakfast favorites.

Ticket includes small samplings and soft drinks/or BYOB. Questions call 330.239.3630. To order tickets go to: https://cabinet-s-top.com/events