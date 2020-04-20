Cooking at Cabinet-S-Top: Slow Cooked Meats

to Google Calendar - Cooking at Cabinet-S-Top: Slow Cooked Meats - 2020-04-20 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Cooking at Cabinet-S-Top: Slow Cooked Meats - 2020-04-20 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Cooking at Cabinet-S-Top: Slow Cooked Meats - 2020-04-20 18:00:00 iCalendar - Cooking at Cabinet-S-Top: Slow Cooked Meats - 2020-04-20 18:00:00

Cabinet-S-Top 1977 Medina Road, Akron, Ohio 44256

It is true...good things come to those who wait, especially when we're talking about slow cooked meats. In this class, we will learn about braised beef dishes, slow cooker pork ribs and pulled chicken. And of course, we'll be sampling each of these tender and tasty dishes.

Monday, April 20th @ 6-8pm at Cabinet-S-Top, 1977 Medina Road, Medina, OH 44256

$25 per person

Ticket includes small samplings and soft drinks/or BYOB. Questions call 330.239.3630. To order tickets go to: https://cabinet-s-top.com/events

Info

Cabinet-S-Top 1977 Medina Road, Akron, Ohio 44256 View Map
Events in The 330, Food & Drink, Home & Garden
3302393630
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Cooking at Cabinet-S-Top: Slow Cooked Meats - 2020-04-20 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Cooking at Cabinet-S-Top: Slow Cooked Meats - 2020-04-20 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Cooking at Cabinet-S-Top: Slow Cooked Meats - 2020-04-20 18:00:00 iCalendar - Cooking at Cabinet-S-Top: Slow Cooked Meats - 2020-04-20 18:00:00
Subscribe right rail

330 Homes Teaser

Akron Life Calendar

Tuesday

March 3, 2020

Wednesday

March 4, 2020

Thursday

March 5, 2020

Friday

March 6, 2020

Saturday

March 7, 2020

Sunday

March 8, 2020

Monday

March 9, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button