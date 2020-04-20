Cooking at Cabinet-S-Top: Slow Cooked Meats

It is true...good things come to those who wait, especially when we're talking about slow cooked meats. In this class, we will learn about braised beef dishes, slow cooker pork ribs and pulled chicken. And of course, we'll be sampling each of these tender and tasty dishes.

Monday, April 20th @ 6-8pm at Cabinet-S-Top, 1977 Medina Road, Medina, OH 44256

$25 per person

Ticket includes small samplings and soft drinks/or BYOB. Questions call 330.239.3630. To order tickets go to: https://cabinet-s-top.com/events