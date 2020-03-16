Cooking with Cabinet-S-Top: Soups

Cabinet-S-Top 1977 Medina Road, Akron, Ohio 44256

Soup Cooking Class, $25 per person. Monday, March 16th from 6-8pm at Cabinet-S-Top, 1977 Medina Road, Medina, OH

Join us in our kitchen as Executive Chef Christine Yoke owner of Pastissima! shares her expertise and skills to make delicious dishes to share with loved ones. In Ohio, March is usually still cold as winter tends to linger on, so join this class and warm up with some soup! In this class, we will be learning about broth-based soup, cream-based soup and bisque. And of course, we’ll be tasting these delicious creations!

Ticket includes small samplings and soft drinks/or BYOB. Questions call 330.239.3630. To order tickets go to: https://cabinet-s-top.com/events

Cabinet-S-Top 1977 Medina Road, Akron, Ohio 44256
330-239-3630
