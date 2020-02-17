Cooking at Cabinet-S-Top: Three-Layered Cakes

Three-Layered Cake Cooking Class, $25 per person. Monday, February 17th from 6-8pm at Cabinet-S-Top, 1977 Medina Road, Medina, OH

Join us in our kitchen as Executive Chef Christine Yoke owner of Pastissima! shares her expertise and skills to make delicious dishes to share with loved ones. In our Three-Layered Cake cooking class we will learn to make buttercream icing along with fruit fillings. We will also learn cake cutting and decorating techniques. And of course, we’ll be enjoying some sweet samples!

Ticket includes small samplings and soft drinks/or BYOB. Questions call 330.239.3630. To order tickets go to: https://cabinet-s-top.com/events