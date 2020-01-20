Cooking at Cabinet-S-Top

Cooking Class $25 per person, Monday, January 20th from 6-8pm at Cabinet-S-Top, 1977 Medina Rd, Medina, OH. Join us in our kitchen as Executive Chef Christine Yoke owner of Pastissima! shares her expertise and skills to teach us how to make delicious dishes to share with loved ones. Our first class will be all about gnocchi. Learn to create a potato gnocchi with sage brown butter sauce and a sweet pototo gnocchi with cinnamon cream sauce. Ticket includes a small sampling and soft drinks/or BYOB. Questions: 330-239-3630 To order tickets go to:

https://cabinet-s-top.com/events