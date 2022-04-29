Celebrate Arbor Day in Copley, an official Tree City USA. Enjoy contests and tree plantings and pick up a lilac, redbud or Norway spruce tree start. Copley Town Hall, 1540 S. Cleveland Massillon Road, Copley & Copley Community Park, 3232 Copley Road, Copley. Friday 3-5 p.m. & Saturday 11 a.m.-2 p.m. copley.oh.us
Copley Township Arbor Day
Copley Community Park 3232 Copley Road, Akron, Ohio
Copley Community Park 3232 Copley Road, Akron, Ohio
