Copley Township Arbor Day

Celebrate Arbor Day in Copley, an official Tree City USA. Enjoy contests and tree plantings and pick up a lilac, redbud or Norway spruce tree start. Copley Town Hall, 1540 S. Cleveland Massillon Road, Copley & Copley Community Park, 3232 Copley Road, Copley. Friday 3-5 p.m. & Saturday 11 a.m.-2 p.m. copley.oh.us