CoreLife Eatery Grand Opening

CoreLife Eatery, an active lifestyle restaurant offering a variety of greens, grains and broth-based dishes, will continue bolstering its Ohio presence by opening a new location at 2870 W. Market St., Suite A in Fairlawn. CoreLife Eatery brings together scratch cooking with flavorful source ingredients and a quick, casual service line for a healthy and affordable eating alternative.

The highly anticipated new eatery will open its doors in Fairlawn for the first time at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 24. CoreLife Eatery offers a wide variety of fresh ingredients that are transformed into custom-created dishes. All foods are free of trans fats, artificial colors, sweeteners, other artificial additives and GMOs. The chicken and steak used are sustainably raised and never given antibiotics or hormones, and the bone broth is slow simmered all day for maximum taste and nutrition. Creating a menu that tastes great because it’s healthy is the secret to CoreLife Eatery’s success.