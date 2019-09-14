Countryside Farmers' Market at Howe Meadow

Howe Meadow 4040 Riverview Road, Peninsula, Ohio 44264

Happening every Saturday as a mix of over 65 farmers, food entrepreneurs and artists gather in the scenic CVNP every Saturday for a direct and local shopping destination. The market includes live music, cooking demonstrations, children's activities, and is a zero waste event. The Ohio Direction Card with matching produce perks program and credit cards are accepted at the information booth.

Howe Meadow 4040 Riverview Road, Peninsula, Ohio 44264
Events in Peninsula, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
