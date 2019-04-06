Countryside Old Trail School Winter Farmers' Market

Old Trail School 2315 Ira Road, Akron, Ohio 44313

A vibrant, producers-only farmers market established and managed by Countryside, with three seasonal markets: Howe Meadow in Peninsula, Highland Square and Old Trail School. Countryside Public Market is open every Sunday, year-round, in downtown Akron's Northside District. Old Trail School, 4040 Riverview Road, Peninsula. 9 a.m.-noon. Free. cvcountryside.org

Old Trail School 2315 Ira Road, Akron, Ohio 44313
