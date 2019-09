Over 50 vendors gather indoors for a winter-long offering of the season's bounty. Storage and high-tunnel crops, pasture-raised meats, breads and baked goods, cheese, coffee, breakfast and more. Come for the market offerings, stay for the live music and breakfast. The Ohio Direction Card accepted and produce perks offered and credit cards are accepted at the market information booth.

Dates include the following: Nov. 2, 9, 16, 23 Dec. 7, 14, 21 Jan. 11, 25 Feb. 8, 22 Mar. 7, 21 Apr. 11, 25